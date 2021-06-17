ROCKFORD—For the second year, Natural Land Institute will present Family Nature Adventures, a virtual and outdoor adventure series that runs seven weeks and can be done at any time and from anywhere.
This free experience is open to all and tailored to families with kids ages two to 14.
The 14 learning videos will include a variety of nature and arts themed topics.
A group of 3-4 videos will be released on NLI’s website at www.naturalland.org/familynatureadventures/ and announced over NLI’s enewsletter and on social media on Wednesdays: June 23, 30; July 7, 14.