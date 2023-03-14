Musica Maxima series planned in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Musica Maxima music series has several performances scheduled in coming months for the entertainment of local residents.There will be no Musica Maxima concert on April 2, but residents are invited to hear the Easter Cantata at the River of Life Methodist Church, Beloit from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.On April 23 at 3 p.m., the Arts Trio, consisting of Monica Steger, Max Yount and Eric Miller will be performing the music of Beethoven at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.On May 21 at 3 p.m., ViolMedium will be performing English Renaissance music. Phillip Serna, Cella Westray and Eric Miller will perform.On June 3 at 3 p.m., Max Yount will perform an organ concert at First Congregational Church.On June 18 at 3 p.m., Trio Divertimento will be performing chamber music by Mozart, Dvorak and Mendelssohn. Featured will be Ian Nie, John Pickart and Patricia Nielsen.On July 16 at 3 p.m., visiting artist Jun Hee Han will be performing piano music of Beethoven.There is no cost for these performances, but a free will donation is appreciated. The wearing of masks is encouraged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime