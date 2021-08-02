BELOIT—The 2021-2022 Musica Maxima Season has been announced with performances set for violin, organ, piano, harpsichord and more planned.
Performances will be at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St., Beloit. Performances will be at 3 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
The season will kick off on Aug. 29 with Zachary Peterson on violin and Max Yount on organ and piano.
At 7 p.m. on Sept. 8, a memorial celebration of life will be held for Professor Renato Premezzi.
On Sept. 19, a chamber concert will feature Monica Steger on flauto traverso, Max Yount on harpsichord and Eric Miller on viola da gamba.
On Oct. 10, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will be featured.
On Nov. 14, a concert will be presented featuring Rameau’s trios and Telemann’s Paris Quartest, Mary Perkinson on baroque violin, Monica Steger on flauto traverso, Eric Miller on bass viola da gamba and Max Yount on harpsichord.
Dec. 12 will feature a seasonal concert with the opening movements of Messiah, with tenor Matthew Anderson. Also Bill Fuller will be on clarinet, Emily Sobacki on Violin, and Max Yount.
Jan. 30 will feature an organ recital by Bruce Bengtson.
On Feb. 6, a concert will be presented featuring the winners of the Nie Scholarships in Music.
Feb. 27 will feature a concert by Iva Ugrcic on flute and Satako Hayami on piano.
On April 3, the performance will feature the Zephyr Wind Quintet and David Newman on piano.
On May 1, Isabella Wo will be performing on piano and organ.
On May 13 at 7 p.m., a concert will feature the Beloit Memorial High School Concert Choir and Varsity Women’s Choir, directed by Matthew Anderson.
For information, go to the website at www.firstcon.org and click on the calendar.