BELOIT—Musica Maxima will host celebrated pianist David Newman and his wind ensemble, Zephyr, for a performance set for 3 p.m. on April 3 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
Newman is listed in Who’s Who Among American Keyboard Artists. Zephyr is made up of prominent wind players who have been heard with the Beloit Janesville Symphony and the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra. They include Kristen Davis—flute; Sue Newman—oboe; Christine Eckel—clarinet; Sarah Gillespie—horn, and Andrew Briddell—bassoon.
The performance will include two large festive sextets for piano and wind quintet—one by composer Antonin Dvorak and the other by German Romantic composer Ludwig Thuille.
Admission to the performance is free but contributions are welcome.
Musica Maxima has two upcoming performances.
On May 1 at 3 p.m., Isabella Wo, a pianist and organist from Madison, will perform. She was Concert Master of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been studying organ at the Oregon Bach Festival under Juilliard Professor Paul Jacob.
On July 31, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble will perform and countertenor Patrick Terry will be the featured artist. Terry is a Janesville native who has been featured at Musica Maxima previously.