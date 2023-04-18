Musica Maxima performance set in Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT — Musica Maxima will present another musical performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.The Arts Trio will be performing the music off Beethoven. The trio consists of Monica Steger on traverso, Max Yount on fortepiano and Eric Miller on cello.There is no cost to attend the performance, but a free will donation is appreciated.Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.There are upcoming performances at First Congregational Church on May 21, June 4, June 18 and July 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New South Beloit school board member takes her late father's seat Full lineup planned for Beloit's Riverside Park this summer Beloit Memorial basketball team commended for Muskego conduct Music, movie and more planned for Beloit riverfront Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime