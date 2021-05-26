BELOIT—Virtuoso flutist Hannah Elizabeth Tobias, and pianist Lannette Calhoun will be featured during the Musica Maxima musical presentation set for 3 p.m. June 13 at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.
Tobias will perform Romantic and modern music and will be accompanied by Calhoun in piano, Max Yount on harpsichord and Zachary Miller providing electronic music.
Tobias is a recent graduate of the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University. She has chosen to pursue a master of music program at the England Conservatory of Music in Boston.
Admission to the performance is free, but free-will donations are appreciated. Health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to be observed and audience members will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.