WHITEWATER—The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 17 as part of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music Music Mosaics series.
The concert will be presented in the Greenhill Center of the Arts on the UW-Whitewater campus, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262- 472-2222. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone attending events in the Greenhill Center of the Arts and each performance in the Light Recital Hall will have a social distance seating option.
The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio (flute, clarinet, and saxophone) will perform a wide variety of music from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer, Lei Liang. The program includes a premiere of a new work by Christian Ellenwood as well as MyungHee Chung, piano.
Works performed include Eclectic Trio by Catherine McMichael; Concert piece No.2 by Felix Mendelssohn; Zakotne Pesmi by Milko Lazar; Perennials for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano by Daniel Dorff; Lake by Lei Liang; Fluorescent Despair by Professor Ellenwood.
Cristina Ballatori has performed across the United States, Europe, England, and Latin America as a recitalist, soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Ballatori is the Artist Teacher/Associate Professor of Flute at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Director of the UW-W Summer Flute Week. She previously served as Associate Professor of Flute at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Visit www.cristinaballatori.com
Clarinetist Christian Ellenwood is a passionate recitalist, chamber musician, orchestral clarinetist, and composer. Ellenwood is committed to the musical and intellectual growth of his students, and the quality of his teaching has earned significant recognition from his students and colleagues, including the W. P. Roseman Award, UW-Whitewater’s highest honor for excellence in teaching, as well as multiple inclusions in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Dr. Ellenwood has also received UW-Whitewater’s Outstanding Research Award and the University Faculty/Staff Academic Advising Award.
An avid supporter of contemporary music, saxophonist Matthew Sintchak has commissioned and premiered over 100 new works for the instrument. Sintchak performed and taught masterclasses at several venues throughout China’s Yantai province as part of the prestigious International Clarinet-Saxophone Festival. Sintchak is Professor of Saxophone at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Korean born pianist Dr. MyungHee Chung has received numerous national and international awards, including first prize at the 1977 William Kapell Maryland International Piano Competition; the 1976 Chicago Symphony Orchestra Young Performer’s Competition, the 1978 Portland Symphony Orchestra Competition and the 1980 Juilliard Concerto Competition. Chung received Bachelors and Masters degrees in music from The Juilliard School studying with Martin Canin. She continued her studies with Gary Graffman at the Manhattan School of Music where she received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree. Her teachers include Andre Watts, Tong-Il Han, Chung-Choo Oh and Kisun Yun. Dr. Chung taught at the Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri and at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Wisconsin where she is a Professor and keyboard coordinator.
