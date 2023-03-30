Pottery classes offered

Pottery classes will be offered at the Beloit Art Center in April. The art center also will offer classes and workshops on mosaic creating, photography and painting brushstrokes in April.

The Beloit Art Center will offer a six-week course in pottery hand-building techniques or a six-week course in throwing on the potter’s wheel. Pottery classes will be taught by Rebecca Rehpohl. Clay and glaze will be provided. The handbuilding course will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays beginning on April 13. The throwing course will be held from 5:30 — 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning on April 11. The cost for either course is $155. In both classes, students will learn glazing methods needed to finish their unique creations, and returning or experienced students will be guided into advanced projects when ready after a review of fundamental strategies.

