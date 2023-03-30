BELOIT — Pottery, mosaics, photography and more will be among the classes and workshops offered at the Beloit Art Center in April.
The Beloit Art Center will offer a six-week course in pottery hand-building techniques or a six-week course in throwing on the potter’s wheel. Pottery classes will be taught by Rebecca Rehpohl. Clay and glaze will be provided. The handbuilding course will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays beginning on April 13. The throwing course will be held from 5:30 — 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning on April 11. The cost for either course is $155. In both classes, students will learn glazing methods needed to finish their unique creations, and returning or experienced students will be guided into advanced projects when ready after a review of fundamental strategies.
Every Tuesday, local award-winning mosaic artist Cheryl Kitzman, will be hosting Mosaic Mania. The workshop meets weekly from 10 a.m. — noon and from 5:30 — 7:30pm. Mosaic Mania is a drop-in class and costs $20 plus supplies.
Instructor Anna Banwell will be hosting two workshops in April. On April 15, she is offering a Planted Succulent Class. Attendees will create a medium-sized succulent plant arrangement. The class will be from noon — 2 p.m. and the cost is $60. Beginning April 29, Banwell will host a three-week Altered Book Workshop. Students will learn how to change a gently used book into an altered book art journal. The class will be held from noon — 3 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $120.
Katie Swanson will present a Brushstroke Workshop from 1 — 3 p.m. on April 22. The cost is $40 and supplies will be provided.
A Photography Club is offered to anyone interested in connecting with fellow photography enthusiasts, sharing their work, learning and exploring new photographic techniques. Photography Club meets monthly, and the next gathering is on April 12. Email info@beloitartcenter.com for details. The cost is $85 a year or drop in at any time for $10.
The Beloit Art Center also hosts an Open Studio Art Group every Thursday from 5:30 — 8 p.m. The group meets weekly to work on projects and discuss art. A studio leader is available to offer support, guidance, tips, and tricks. The cost to drop in is $7.
All classes are free for cancer patients thanks to the Fish Frenzy Fundraiser program. Anyone undergoing cancer treatment and wishing to participate in any of our classes should contact the Beloit Art Center to sign-up.