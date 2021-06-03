BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center welcomes summer with a mother and daughter exhibit featuring the artwork of Dava Dahlgran CPSA, CPX, and Emily Weichbrod in June.
Dahlgran is a charter and signature member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and has exhibited extensively across the country in local, national and international juried shows. Her work has been published in books and magazines.
In addition to pure colored pencil work she also creates mixed media pieces using colored pencil and metallic leafing. She enjoys working on a variety of surfaces such as raw wood, sanded pastel board, and gesso board in addition to traditional papers. She has used a fool-the-eye style to create images on furniture.
Over the years she has served on the boards of each organization to which she has belonged as a way of giving back. In addition, she has given demonstrations, talks, and artist-in-residencies for schools and juvenile detention facilities.
She teaches classes and workshops in many aspects of colored pencil painting. She has been praised for her encouraging, laid back teaching style which places emphasis on her students’ needs and interests.
Joining Dahlgran is her daughter, Emily Weichbrod, who lives and works in Monroe, Wisconsin. She is a veterinarian by profession, but an artist the rest of the time. Predominantly working in colored pencil, she enjoys drawing wildlife, pet portraits and fantasy artwork. Many pieces such as knotwork or zoomorphics also incorporate Celtic designs.
She draws her inspiration from Irish and Celtic music, stories, mythology and sometimes just the world around her. With no formal art education, other than learning at her mother’s elbow, no one has told her what she isn’t supposed to do so she has fun experimenting with different surfaces.
Her favorite surfaces to work on are suede board and shrink plastic. She says working on shrink plastic makes her feel 10 years old again.
The Bell Gallery will be featuring the paintings of Beloit artist Carol Spitznagel. Carol grew up in Beloit and as a senior at Beloit Memorial High School received a scholarship to Columbus College of Art and Design. From there, she worked in marketing and advertising where her art training was put to good use. Spitznagel’s paintings often show people enjoying different aspects of their lives, creating inviting compositions through her use of color and subject matter. Carol has won top awards in the Beloit Art Center Annual Juried Exhibit, as well as state awards through the Wisconsin Regional Artist Program (WRAP).
The Beloit Art Center will host a First Friday Opening Reception from 5—7 p.m. on June 4 at 520 E. Grand Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit will open until June 25. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.; Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. For more information please visit: www.beloitartcenter.com.