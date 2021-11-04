Mother Christmas Program seeks help Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKTON—Mother Christmas Program is looking for help again this year to provide wonderful Christmas gifts for the members of the Goldie B. Floberg Center Family.Beginning Nov. 5, Mother Christmas will be taking calls at 815-624-8431 or by e-mail at: motherchristmas@goldiefloberg.com.Anyone wishing to buy a Mother Christmas gift can call and receive a suggestion in the price range of $5 to $30.Gifts should be deliver unwrapped to the Goldie Floberg Center at 58 W. Rockton Road, Rockton between the hours of 7:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. no later than Dec. 13.Drop off sites are Roscoe Pack & Mail, 5062 Rockrose Court, Roscoe and Getz Fire Equipment, 2420 Harrison Ave., Rockford no later than Dec. 10.Anyone who would like to choose a name but are unable to shop, Mother Christmas and her helpers will be happy to shop for the gift. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Goldie Floberg Center Mother Christmas Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Armed robbery reported in Beloit Beloit lost one of the good guys Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Beloit man out on probation for past shooting arrested following shots fired incident Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime