ROCKTON—Mother Christmas Program is looking for help again this year to provide wonderful Christmas gifts for the members of the Goldie B. Floberg Center Family.

Beginning Nov. 5, Mother Christmas will be taking calls at 815-624-8431 or by e-mail at: motherchristmas@goldiefloberg.com.

Anyone wishing to buy a Mother Christmas gift can call and receive a suggestion in the price range of $5 to $30.

Gifts should be deliver unwrapped to the Goldie Floberg Center at 58 W. Rockton Road, Rockton between the hours of 7:30 a.m.—3:30 p.m. no later than Dec. 13.

Drop off sites are Roscoe Pack & Mail, 5062 Rockrose Court, Roscoe and Getz Fire Equipment, 2420 Harrison Ave., Rockford no later than Dec. 10.

Anyone who would like to choose a name but are unable to shop, Mother Christmas and her helpers will be happy to shop for the gift.

