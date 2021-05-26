There were 2,404,085 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 41.3% of the population, and 5,143,545 in Illinois who received both doses or 40.1% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday. To date, a total of 16,312 cases and 175 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 15,860 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 277 active cases. There were seven people hospitalized in the county.
Dane County reported a total of 46,487 cases and 331 deaths; Green County reported 36,41 cases and 25 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,438 cases and 162 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 330 new cases and 5 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 609,289 cases and 7,003 deaths, DHS reports. As of today, 596,339 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 5,649 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Wednesday, the state positivity rate was 2.3%.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 16 new cases on Wednesday. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 4.1%. The total administered vaccine doses were 211,833. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 33,704 cases and 487 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,763 cases and 75 deaths; DeKalb County reported 10,019 cases and 120 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,959 cases and 288 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,160 cases and 83 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,801 cases and 84 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,139 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 19-25, 2021 is 2.6%.