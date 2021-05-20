MONROE—After being closed for 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monroe Arts Center will reopen to the public without the need to make an appointment on June 1.
Exhibits in the Wellington, Muranyi, and Frehner Galleries can be viewed during regular business hours. Updated hours at MAC are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
The Sounds of Summer outdoor concert series will begin June 2 on the south lawn of MAC with no masking or social distancing requirements. Classes and events are being planned for children and families and will begin in-person with masks required only for indoor activities.
For more information contact the Monroe Arts Center at 608-325-5700.