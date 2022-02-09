Mobile blood drives to be held in Stateline Area Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two blood drives will be held in the greater Beloit area in coming weeks.The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.The second blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at South Beloit City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.The blood drives are being conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Blood Drives Rock River Valley Blood Center South Beloit City Hall Riverside Park Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Mother of three remembered for her kind heart School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Indiana man sentenced for shooting at Beloit bar in 2019 Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated BMHS wrestler West wins Big 8 as freshman Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime