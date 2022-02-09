Two blood drives will be held in the greater Beloit area in coming weeks.

The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive.

The second blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at South Beloit City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

The blood drives are being conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.