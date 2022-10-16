Mobile blood drives set in Beloit area Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Stateline Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood in the coming days as the Rock River Valley Blood Center has planned several mobile blood drives in the area.The first blood drive will be on Oct. 19 from noon - 6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.The next blood drive will be held on Oct. 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.Another blood drive will be held on Nov. 3 from 3 - 7 p.m. at Luther Valley Lutheran Church, 7107 S. Luther Valley Road, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information about upcoming blood drives or other ways to help, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime