Mobile blood drives set in area

Clint Wolf

Feb 15, 2022

Stateline Area residents will have several opportunities to donate blood in the coming weeks as mobile blood drives have been scheduled.The first blood drive will be held from noon - 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at South Beloit City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.Another blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at McDonald's at 13454 Quail Trail Road, Rockton.A third blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at SwedishAmerican Clinic at 4282 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe.The blood drives are being conducted by the Rock River Valley Blood Center. for more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.Donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Blood Drives Donations