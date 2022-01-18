Two upcoming blood drives will be held in Beloit and South Beloit by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The first blood drive will be held from 2 - 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Didier Hall, 301 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit. The blood drive is being sponsored by the South Beloit Knights of Columbus.

The second blood drive will be held from noon - 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Community Action, 20 Eclipse Center, Beloit.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org.