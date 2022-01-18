Mobile blood drives scheduled Clint Wolf Author email Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two upcoming blood drives will be held in Beloit and South Beloit by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.The first blood drive will be held from 2 - 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Didier Hall, 301 Oak Grove Ave., South Beloit. The blood drive is being sponsored by the South Beloit Knights of Columbus.The second blood drive will be held from noon - 4 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Community Action, 20 Eclipse Center, Beloit.Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information, visit the Rock River Valley Blood Center website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rock River Valley Blood Center Blood Drives Knights Of Columbus Community Action Didier Hall Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Proposal for bar, nightclub at former video store withdrawn Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime