BELOIT—Three blood drives will be held in the Stateline Area soon.

On Nov. 9, a blood drive will be held from 12:30—6:30 p.m. at the Roscoe VFW, 11385 2nd St., Roscoe.

On Nov. 17, a blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

On Nov. 23, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at the McDonalds at 45 State St., Beloit.

The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.

Recommended for you