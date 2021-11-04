Mobile blood drives scheduled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 4, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Three blood drives will be held in the Stateline Area soon.On Nov. 9, a blood drive will be held from 12:30—6:30 p.m. at the Roscoe VFW, 11385 2nd St., Roscoe.On Nov. 17, a blood drive will be held from noon—6 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.On Nov. 23, a blood drive will be held from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at the McDonalds at 45 State St., Beloit.The blood drives are being held by the Rock River Valley Blood Center. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.For more information, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Beloit man out on probation for past shooting arrested following shots fired incident Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime