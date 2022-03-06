Area residents will have the opportunity to give the gift of life and donate blood at three blood drives planned by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. March 16 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 22 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.

A third blood drive will be a Battle of the Badges challenge blood drive set for Noon - 6 p.m. March 31 at Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.

For more information or for information on other blood drives, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org.

