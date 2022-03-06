Mobile blood drives scheduled in area Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area residents will have the opportunity to give the gift of life and donate blood at three blood drives planned by the Rock River Valley Blood Center.The first blood drive will be held from noon - 6 p.m. March 16 at the Rotary River Center in Riverside Park, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.Another blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. March 22 at the McDonald's restaurant at 45 State St., Beloit.A third blood drive will be a Battle of the Badges challenge blood drive set for Noon - 6 p.m. March 31 at Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe.Blood donors must be at least 17 years old and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should be in good health on the day they give blood.For more information or for information on other blood drives, visit the website at www.rrvbc.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Court records: South Beloit student charged with sexual assault Beloit's 5Bar’s owner's superpower is putting together unique taste combinations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man arrested after guns, drugs and money seized Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime