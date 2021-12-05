BELOIT—Beloit Public Library’s Mitten Tree is back to allow community members the chance to share warmth with one another.
The spirit is the same as in the past, but the process has changed. Members of the community who have new or gently used hats, mittens or scarves to share can donate them by bringing them to the library and hanging them on the Mitten Tree. Meanwhile, community members who need these cold-weather necessities for themselves or a loved one are encouraged to take what they need.
Our community is one of give and take, and the Mitten Tree is no exception. The Mitten Tree is located inside the library, at 605 Eclipse Blvd., across from the main service desk and next to Santa Snoopy.
The Beloit Public Library thanks our community members who generously knit and/or purchase these items each year. Any items left over will be donated to local charities. For more information, call 608-364-2905.
The library is open 9:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.