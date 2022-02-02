JANESVILLE—SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville celebrated the wonderful work of Rock County not-for-profit agencies with a special virtual Community Breakfast on Jan. 28.
The event offered community leaders the chance to gather and discuss work being done to improve Rock County’s health. The 40-plus people in attendance also learned about SSM Health’s 2022 Mini Grant program.
Rock County projects, activities, or events which focus on Access to Care and Mental Health, two priorities identified through SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville’s 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), will be considered for up to $5,000 in grant funding as part of the SSM Health Mini Grant program.
The 2022 Mini Grant application process is now open. All Rock County groups, programs, coalitions, schools, faith-based communities, and non-for-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have 501©(3) status or a fiscal sponsor. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 25. Awardees will be notified in March. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/35DHYzb .
The 2021 SSM Health Mini Grants were awarded to:
- Community Health Systems Inc. for its “At Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Program.” Community Health Systems saw 9,000 patients in Beloit last year, many of whom were underinsured or uninsured. The SSM Health mini grant funded at-home blood pressure monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many residents (particularly those with existing barriers to health equity) struggled with traveling to receive the in-person care they needed.
- Boys and Girls Club of Janesville for its “Anti-Racist Initiative.” Racism is a driving force of health inequities, and this SSM Health grant helped the Boys and Girls Club of Janesville to develop a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) work plan, as well as increase staff and board diversity, grow communications and participate in DEI trainings. The organization also began to host Youth Voice Circles, helping 27 middle school students to connect with resources and each other in a safe and empowering environment.
- Rock County Sheriff’s Office for its “Gardens to Go” program. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department created a “Gardens to Go” program during the pandemic, utilizing the skills of Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program (RECAP) participants. Each summer, RECAP participants plant, care for and harvest a 1.5 acre garden on the grounds of the Sheriff’s Department. The garden produce is gives back to the community. This Gardens to Go project addressed food insecurity by allowing RECAP participants to build raised planter boxes for community members in need. The boxes were distributed with help from Caritas, Echo, Salvation Army in Janesville and Beloit.