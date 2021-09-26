Midway Village to host All Hallows Eve Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD—An All Hallows’ Eve event will be held from noon—6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guildford Road.The event will include trick or treating in the historic village, a pumpkin carving contest and other family friendly activities. Food and snacks will be available for purchase.Admission is $6. Museum members will be admitted for free.For more information, call 815-397-9112 or visit the museum website at http://midwayvillage.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Midway Village Museum Trick Or Treating All Hallows Eve Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Home, vehicles struck by gunfire in Beloit early Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime