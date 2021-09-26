ROCKFORD—An All Hallows’ Eve event will be held from noon—6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guildford Road.

The event will include trick or treating in the historic village, a pumpkin carving contest and other family friendly activities. Food and snacks will be available for purchase.

Admission is $6. Museum members will be admitted for free.

For more information, call 815-397-9112 or visit the museum website at http://midwayvillage.com.

