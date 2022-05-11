ROCKFORD — New local mental health programs will be awarded funding through a half-cent sales tax.
The Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board (WCCMHB) made the second round of funding selections for new programs for Program Year 2022—2023 allocating more than $6.6 million. WCCMHB received applications for both new and previously awarded programs. The list of all the new applications selected is detailed below.
The announcement of awards to new programs, in addition to the previously announced continued funding, brings the total funding to more than $14.6 million for Program Year 2022—2023.
The programs selected address the needs of the target populations of Serious Mental Illness (18+ yrs.), Serious Emotional Disturbances (3-21 yrs.), Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health (0-5 yrs.), and Substance Use Disorders (all ages). The Priority Areas include Mental Health Treatment, Case Management, Crisis Response Services, Family & Community Support, Client Identification & Outreach, and Housing. Client Identification & Outreach, and Housing are new priorities established for this funding cycle.
Board President Mary Ann Abate says, “We set out to renew successful programs and award new programs that filled in the gaps from last year and address the new additional Priority Areas of Client Identification and Outreach and Housing. We feel confident that the programs that are being funded are those that best fit the Priority Areas and target populations outlined in our three-year strategic plan based on research and community input.”
The process of finalizing the funding agreements, work plans, and updated budgets for the proposals receiving funding will occur now through June 1. Additional announcements will be made in the future after funding agreements and work plans have been finalized. At that time, descriptions of each program will be available.