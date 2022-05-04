ROCKFORD - The Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center will present the Camerata Emanon Siners at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the performing arts center, 415 N. Church St.

The Camerata Emanon Singers will perform “Of Moon and Stars” – A musical celebration of the warmth, wisdom, and wonder of celestial nighttime companions.

Admission cost is $20 In advance, $25 at the door and $6 for students.

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Arts Midwest, and the National Endowment for the Arts.