JANESVILLE—Rock County is accepting new UW-Madison Extension Master Volunteers in 2022.
For those who are interested in being a part of the statewide Master Gardener Volunteer program contact Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist at julie.hill@wisc.edu to be included in the local open house for new Master Gardener Volunteer candidates.
The next step is to enroll in the online course “Foundations in Horticulture-Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin.” Foundations in Horticulture-Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin is an online course open to all residents of Wisconsin. This virtual class is self-paced so participants can fit it into their schedules and includes videos, readings and interactive activities. New this year are live Q&A webinars with UW-Madison horticulture experts to give participants the best information on improving their gardening skills.
Class size is limited to 500 participants. Registration begins July 16 and closes Aug. 13 or when the class is full. The course opens Sept. 13 and runs through Dec. 11. For more information and to register for the course, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/foundations-in-horticulture.
For more information on the Master Gardener Volunteer Program, visit https://mastergardener.extension.wisc.edu/onboarding-registration/