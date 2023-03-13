Mamma Mia musical to be performed at Beloit Memorial High School Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Do not miss the opportunity to see the fabulous Mamma Mia musical production at the Beloit Memorial High School directed by Greg Wallendal.Those who attend will hear many Abba songs, great singing and view creative choreography.It was a team effort among the students in the cast and everyone did an awesome job.Remaining shows will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. March 19 . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Memorial High School Musical Abba Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Woodstock man identified as fatal crash victim Muskego superintentent apologizes, says investigation ongoing Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit police officers save toddler from choking Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime