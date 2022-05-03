ROCKTON - Macktown Living History at 2221 Freeport Road, will host a fiber art event Saturday and Sunday.

The All About Fiber weekend will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Children under the age of 8 will be admitted free.

Classes will be offered in weaving, basket making, twined bags and dream catchers.

There will be demonstrations for knitting, death head buttons, bobbin lace, toothbrush rag rugs, spinning, working with flax and various methods of making bands and cords.

Vendors will be selling wool and linen fabrics, spun yarns, knitted items, gift kits and more.

For information about this and other events at Macktown Living History, visit the website at www.macktownlivinghistory.com.

