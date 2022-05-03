Macktown Living History in Rockton hosts fiber art event Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKTON - Macktown Living History at 2221 Freeport Road, will host a fiber art event Saturday and Sunday.The All About Fiber weekend will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Children under the age of 8 will be admitted free.Classes will be offered in weaving, basket making, twined bags and dream catchers.There will be demonstrations for knitting, death head buttons, bobbin lace, toothbrush rag rugs, spinning, working with flax and various methods of making bands and cords.Vendors will be selling wool and linen fabrics, spun yarns, knitted items, gift kits and more.For information about this and other events at Macktown Living History, visit the website at www.macktownlivinghistory.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Macktown Living History Fiber Art Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Janesville woman accused of ninth OWI offense Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime