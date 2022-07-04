ELKHORN—The 36th Annual Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction will be held from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. on Aug. 13.
More than 300 donated quilts of all sizes were handmade by hundreds of quilters from Wisconsin, Illinois, Idaho, and Florida. View the quilts on-line at www.lutherdale.org. Silent bids are welcome on-line as well.
A Look Inside the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction will be held Aug. 11 from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. The Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction began in 1987.
Quilter groups, guild, and individuals continue to bless Lutherdale with their extraordinary gifts of time and talent. Experience a presentation on the history and impact of the Lutherdale Fest Quilt Auction. Enjoy a delicious lunch and spend the afternoon viewing this year’s gorgeous quilts. The cost is $20. You can register on-line at www.lutherdale.org, in person at Lutherdale, or call 262-742-2352 for paper registration.
Quilt Preview will be from 4—7 p.m. on Aug. 12 with silent bids accepted on both Quilts and Silent Auction Items. Our Wisconsin Fish Fry will be available for inside & outside dining or carryout. Meal tickets are $18/adults and $10/youth 10 & under. On-line silent bidding for Quilts ends Friday, August 12 at Midnight.
On Saturday, our chef is serving a menu with an entree choice of BBQ sandwich or turkey wrap, with sides of potato salad, applesauce, cookie and bottled water for $10.00. Gluten-free and vegetarian options for the meal deal will be available upon request. There will also be an ala carte menu of brats, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, snacks, and beverages. All food will be served near the auction area from 10 am—3 pm.
Lutherdale Bible Camp is at N7891 U.S. Hwy 12, just 7 miles north of Elkhorn.