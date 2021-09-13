BELOIT—Local artists will be honored at the Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP)/Association of Wisconsin Artist (AWA) State Exhibit and Conference on Sept. 25.
State award winning artists from the Beloit Art Center’s Regional Show include the following: Tom Murn, Nancy Mayhew, Jacki Prisk, John Hines, and Turner High School student Maura Spain. Tom Murn’s entry “Blackbox2,” a 3D sculpture, was selected for the Shake Rag Alley Award. Nancy Mayhew was awarded the Francis Kipp Award for Creativity for her mosaic piece titled “Into the Woods,” Jacki Prisk of Edgerton won the Marge Engelman award for her painting titled “Say Their Names,” John Hines was chosen for the Aron & Ruth Bohrod Award for his painting titled “Time with Dad,” Turner High School student Maura Spain was selected for the Duck Lake State award for her piece in the STAMP division (Statewide Teen Art Mentoring Program) sponsored by her teacher / mentor Annie Dudgeon.
Every year the Beloit Art Center participates with 24 other regional sponsors hosting juried art shows statewide. The Wisconsin Regional Art Program (WRAP) encourages nonprofessional, student, and emerging artists to create and exhibit their work across Wisconsin.
WRAP originated as an outreach program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison but is now administered by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA) and associated with the University of Wisconsin Art Department.
Local award winners get to exhibit their work at the annual State Exhibit and are judged to win state level awards. This year’s WRAP/AWA State Exhibit & Conference runs from Aug. 12 through Sept. 25. It is being held at the Pyle Center at UW Madison. Local award-winning artists will be recognized and receive their awards on Sept. 25.
Once again, this November, the Beloit Art Center will be hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit/workshop for our area. The next show for Beloit WRAP is coming up quickly. For any local artist that may wish to participate, use the online entry form at wiscartists.org . The fee to enter is $30 and should be sent to the Beloit Art Center, 520 E Grand Ave., Beloit, WI 53511. The deadline to enter is Oct. 23.
The opening reception for the Beloit WRAP 2021 will be held on Nov. 5 from 5—7 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
The WRAP workshop and art pickup is on Saturday, November 27th. The workshop will run from 9 a.m.—1 p.m.