The House of Mercy Homeless Shelter received many donations over the holidays. Shelter residents made lists of items they needed at the shelter and when they left the shelter. Local individuals and businesses provided needed items.
JANESVILLE - A Living Well online workshop series focused on health maintenence will be presented from 1:30 - 4 p.m. on six consecutive Tuesdays from Feb. 22 to March 29.
The workshop series is presented by the Rock County Aging Unit, formerly known at the Council on Aging.
The goal of “Living Well” is to help people better manage their health conditions. Past participants report increased energy, reduced stress, more self-confidence, and fewer doctors’ visits as a result of taking the Living Well workshop.
“Living Well” is for people with chronic diseases and their caregivers.
During the workshop, participants receive support from trained leaders and other workshop participants, learn practical ways to manage their pain and fatigue, learn about nutrition and exercise options, getting quality sleep, understand new treatment choices and learn better ways to communicate about their conditions.
Participants will need a computer or tablet with microphone/camera and internet access. Registration deadline is February 8th. Class size is limited to 8-10 people.
Still not sure if it’s right for you? Join us for a short virtual question/answer session and meet the leaders on Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
For more information, or to register call the ADRC of Rock County – Aging Unit at 608-757-5309 or email: Lisa.Messer@co.rock.wi.us. You may also register online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging (click on classes/workshops.) There is a $10 suggested donation for those age 60+ to cover the cost of materials.