ROCKTON—The Talcott Free Library will host a presentation on Lighthouses of Michigan and the Great Lakes from 6:30—7 p.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the library at 101 E. Main St., Rockton.

Did you know that Michigan, which has more freshwater coastline than any other state, also has the most lighthouses? Michigan has over 120 lighthouses.

