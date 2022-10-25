Lighthouses to be discussed at Rockton library Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 25, 2022 Oct 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKTON—The Talcott Free Library will host a presentation on Lighthouses of Michigan and the Great Lakes from 6:30—7 p.m. On Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the library at 101 E. Main St., Rockton.Did you know that Michigan, which has more freshwater coastline than any other state, also has the most lighthouses? Michigan has over 120 lighthouses.Rockton native, Laura F. Keyes, will share the history and some surprising stories about lighthouses during the presentation.For more information, call the Talcott Free Library at 815-624-7511. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with elder abuse Beloit's Overflowing Cup to host 80th birthday bash for Fogderud Beloit native honored with Courage Award Janesville man faces fifth OWI charge Pecatonica police chief faces DUI charge Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime