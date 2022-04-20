There are lots of things that I wish I had learned to do as a kid. I wish that I knew how to knit. As an adult, someone tried to teach me how, but the first scarf I attempted to knit ended up looking like a small blanket. The rows kept getting wider and wider and eventually I just gave up.
I also wish I knew how to cook. My mother is an amazing cook, but I am not. My excuse is that mom cooked, my brother set the table for dinner, and I cleared the dishes afterwards. We had clearly defined roles so I never bothered to watch and learn. And I really, really wish that I had learned to play the piano. My grandmother could play like there was no tomorrow. She tried to teach me, but I am not musically inclined at all. I remember her showing me the piano keys and then telling me that the keys corresponded to the notes in the music book. I asked her to write numbers on the keys and then write numbers in the book alongside the notes. I figured it would be way easier to look at numbers instead of trying to memorize notes that just looked like squiggly lines to me. She said no. I begged. She still said no. I gave her my pretty-please- puppy-dog-eyes look. She said no. Realizing my charms weren’t working, I gave up and never learned to play the piano. That is something that I regret to this day.
Don’t ever pass up an opportunity to learn something new. You might not become an expert, but you can walk away with the satisfaction of knowing you tried.
Join us at the Beloit Public Library on Saturday, May 7 to learn how to play chess (another thing I wish I knew how to do). Saturday Morning Chess Club meets the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels are welcome. Come and play a game, learn the basics, or just watch. You won’t regret it.
For information on this program and many more, visit us at www.beloitlibrary.org. In the meantime, be sure to check out these books available at your Beloit Public Library.
Cooking with Plant-Based Meat: 75 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes for All Your Meaty Cravings by American’s Test Kitchen. Available everywhere from grocery stores to fast food chains, today’s meat alternatives like Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat impressively replicate the taste and texture of meat. Now, the recipe experts at America’s Test Kitchen show how to cook successfully with these modern meat mimickers… (Book Description)
Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño Played the Piano for President Lincoln by Margarita Engle. Looks at the life and accomplishments of Teresa Carreño, one of the most famous pianist who, by age nine, performed for President Abraham Lincoln at the White House. (Children’s Book Description)
Knitting for Radical Self-Care by Brandi Harper. Harper offers tips and suggestions for carving out time for creativity, alongside beautiful patterns to try yourself. The book includes ten original patterns inspired by revolutionary women of color, and Harper will speak to these women and their immense impact on her life and our world. (Book Description)