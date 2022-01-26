JANESVILLE,—Join the Beloit and Janesville Leagues of Women Voters when they welcome guest speaker, Kelly Beadle, to the League’s annual Forward Together Celebration on Feb. 12.
Kelly Beadle is the Impact and Outreach Manager for the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) of Tufts University. Beadle will use CIRCLE’s “Growing Voters’’ paradigm to outline steps we can take to reach and engage young voters. When more—and more diverse— young people are politically engaged early in life, they are more likely to remain engaged in the future and make the electorate more representative of the country.
The online event starts at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at noon. More information and event registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5ak24bez, Please register before Feb. 10 to receive a Zoom access link.
The Janesville and Beloit Leagues welcome the public to this free event. Donations of $10 (or more) are gratefully appreciated, and can be made online when you register, or mailed to: LWV-Janesville, PO Box 8064, Janesville, WI 53547-8064. Donations will be shared equally by the two groups to support their work of “Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy.”
The local Leagues have held this annual event and fundraiser in February every year since 2012 to celebrate efforts to promote and protect the rights of all citizens to vote in free and fair elections. It began as a celebration of Susan B. Anthony’s birthday to honor her efforts to gain the right to vote for women. As always, elected public officials and candidates for public office are encouraged to take the opportunity to introduce themselves.
The event is a great opportunity for citizens to learn more about the League of Women Voters and the importance of being an active participant in our democracy. For more information visit the LWV of Janesville at www.lwvjvl.org/ and on Facebook or Twitter. You can visit the LWV of Beloit at https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/beloit and on Facebook.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan non-profit organization of women and men that works to register voters, host candidate forums, study local, state, and national issues, and bring informative programs to the citizens in our area. It neither supports or opposes any political party or candidate.