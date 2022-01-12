Houses built before 1978 could be a hidden danger to child health.
Lead, a metal that was frequently used in paint and to line pipes, is a neurotoxin commonly found in older homes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) monitors this lead exposure and recently updated its blood lead reference value. This value is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood and at risk for lead poisoning. This new value is lower and will significantly increase the number of Wisconsin children considered at risk. This makes it even more important to screen infants and young children.
Lead exposure can cause many developmental issues in children, including learning disabilities, behavioral problems, damage to the nervous system, and delays in speech and growth. Lead can also cause infants to be born prematurely or with low birth weight.
Lead exposure remains a significant health concern for many children in Rock County because of persistent lead hazards in the environment. Much of the lead exposure occurs in homes and childcare facilities built before 1978 that have lead paint or from antique toys, imported toys and children’s jewelry items that may contain lead pigments.
Ways to prevent lead poisoning in your home:
Keep children away from peeling paint around windowsills, door frames, and porches
Wash hands regularly
Clean dusty surfaces with a wet cloth or mop
Do not play in bare soil near older buildings
Avoid antique and imported toys and jewelry
The Rock County Public Health Department recommends families test their children at one and two years if there is a potential for exposure. Talk to your pediatrician about lead testing for your children.
Erin Yenser is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department.