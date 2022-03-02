Do you know if your household is at risk of flooding?
While you may not think your home is at risk, floods can happen anywhere it rains or snows. Even in a low-risk area, being well prepared for a flood can prevent property damage and keep you and your loved ones safe.
- How can I prepare for flooding in my home?
Make a Plan: Make a plan for your household so that you and your family know what to do during a flood. Go over evacuation routes and shelter plans to ensure everyone in your home knows what they need to do to protect themselves.
Know Your Flood Risk: Visit FloodFactor.com to learn if you live, work, or travel in areas that are prone to flooding. It’s important to remember that areas at low or moderate flood risk still experience flooding. More than 25% of flood insurance claims come from properties that are in low or moderate flood risk areas.
Sign-Up for Weather and Emergency Alerts: Sign up for emergency weather alerts through the National Weather Service. Learn more about emergency weather alerts at https://www.weather.gov/crp/wea.
Assemble an Emergency Kit: Build an emergency supplies kit with items such as water, food, flashlights, first aid kits, and more. Store your emergency kit in a secure, waterproof container.
- What can I do to prevent flooding and flood damage in my home?
There are ways you can prevent flooding and flood damage in your home, many of which are inexpensive and easy to do.
Manage Downspouts and Gutters: Regularly clear out your gutters to prevent leaf buildup and other debris from blocking water flow. Also, extend your downspout away from your home’s foundation.
Install a Rain Barrel: A rain barrel is typically placed at the bottom of a downspout and can reduce the risk of flooding by directing water away from your home’s foundation. Stored water can also be used for other tasks like watering your lawn or washing your car.
Patch or Repair Foundation: Close cracks in your home’s foundation with mortar or caulk to prevent leaks.
Protect Your Valuables: Move valuable or sentimental items to a safe location well above potential flood elevation or place valuable items in secure, waterproof containers.
Elevate and Anchor Utilities: Elevate and anchor your critical utilities like electrical panels, appliances, wiring, or propane tanks to prevent electrical hazards.
It is easy to get swept up in preparing for a flood. Just remember that your first priority in all flooding emergencies should be the safety of you and your loved ones.
Michael Niles is a Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us with Healthful Hint in the subject. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information, follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.