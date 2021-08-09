BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) will hold auditions for two productions, “Into the Woods” and “We Are Monsters,” from 4—8 p.m. Aug 12 at the KFAD Studio, 3 Eclipse Center.

To register, go to the website at kfad608.com/register. For more information, call 262-215-6500.

