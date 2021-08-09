KFAD to hold auditions Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) will hold auditions for two productions, “Into the Woods” and “We Are Monsters,” from 4—8 p.m. Aug 12 at the KFAD Studio, 3 Eclipse Center.To register, go to the website at kfad608.com/register. For more information, call 262-215-6500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kids Fun And Drama Eclipse Center Auditions Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man sentenced in 2017 death of infant son Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium Budding business shares healing and beauty Former Beloit Schools Interim Superintendent Williams to run for U.S. Senate Honoring Kally: Janesville company to host benefit run to raise awareness of domestic violence Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime