The cast for the Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) production of Into the Woods, which was presented in November is seen above. KFAD now is preparing for its Spring production which will be Seussical the Musical.
BELOIT—Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) is looking for children to play parts in its spring production, Seussical the Musical.
The only thing more fun than reading a Dr. Seuss book is seeing a magical musical extravaganza live onstage with all the favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Cat in the Hat is the host and Horton the Elephant is the guide on a journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos, as a little boy with a big imagination proves that a person is a person no matter how small.
Written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical takes the audience on an amazing adventure. KFAD’s production will be directed and choreographed by Samantha Hoppe.
Registration is Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. KFAD is looking for dedicated student actors, age 7—18. The KFAD studio is at 3 Eclipse Center, a stand-alone building behind the Beloit Public Library. Rehearsal begins Feb. 15 and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15—6:30 p.m., with some additional Saturday rehearsals closer to show week. Performance dates are May 13—15.
In addition to acting, students enrolled in KFAD focus on voice and music education and will be featured in a short choral program at the performances. This spring we welcome Jacob Schmidt as Musical Director.
Kids Fun and Drama is a not-for-profit children’s theatre group founded in Beloit in 1989. Each year KFAD performs two musicals. Additionally, the kids of KFAD are involved in outreach programs, fundraisers and community events. The KFAD program strives to provide a professional theater experience, teaching acting, voice, and choreography skills, as well as how to work collaboratively with other kids who share a passion for theater.