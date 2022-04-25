ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) in collaboration with the Winnebago County Action Team and other partner agencies are launching a monthly podcast series, Keeping Moms and Babies Alive, to address maternal, infant, and child health challenges.
Winnebago County has a high infant death rate among African Americans. Infant mortality rate by race is 13.0 for Black/African American, 5.0 for White, and 4.0 for Hispanic populations. The county also has a high number of infants with low birth weight of under 5 pounds, 8 ounces.
Too many women in the United States die within one year of pregnancy from complications and other issues that can be associated with pregnancy. Maternal mortality is the death of a woman during pregnancy, at delivery, or up to a year after pregnancy. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy related complications as White women. Eighty-three percent of the pregnancy related deaths were potentially preventable. One-third of pregnancy-related deaths occurred more than two months after pregnancy.
The monthly podcast series starts Thursday, April 28 and will discuss why these disparities exist and how to address these concerns.
Keeping Moms and Babies Alive—A Monthly Podcast Series