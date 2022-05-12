Did you know that nearly half of rabies cases occur in children younger than 15 years old? While human rabies cases are very rare, with less than 5 cases being reported annually, preventing rabies can be difficult in some groups, especially children. Children may not always know the dangers of coming into contact with wild or even some domesticated animals, but if you are able to teach your children to think before they pet, you can reduce your child’s risk of rabies exposure.
What are some ways for your children to reduce their risk of rabies and rabies exposure?
Avoid Wildlife! In the United States, most human rabies cases are caused by bites from infected wild animals. Instruct your children to avoid wildlife, especially commonly affected animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Even if they appear friendly, wild animals can carry infectious diseases, including rabies, that can be harmful to humans.
Learn the Signs of Rabies in Domestic Animals! Domestic animals like dogs and cats can also carry the rabies virus. Though rabies is rare in domestic animals, over 60 domestic dogs and 250 domestic cats are reported rabid each year. Teach your children to look for signs of rabies, like excessive drooling and aggression, before asking to pet or play with a domestic animal.
Stay Away from Strays! Teach your children to avoid stray dogs and cats. While they may look like other domestic animals, stray dogs and cats that roam outdoors are more likely to be infected with rabies.
Tell an Adult Immediately! Make sure your children know to tell you if they were bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal. A child may be hesitant to tell their parent about contact with an infected animal, especially if they know they are supposed to avoid wildlife and stray animals. Rabies is 100% preventable if treated early but delays in care could lead to negative health outcomes.
Giving your children basic guidelines to follow can help make sure they protect themselves from strange or unfamiliar animals. Teaching your children to think before they pet is a simple, but impactful way to ensure they avoid rabies exposures.