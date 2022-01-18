Award winners from the 2020 Beloit Art Center Juried Photo Exhibit are shown in this photo. This year, the Juried Photo Exhibit will take place on March 4. Submissions for the exhibit are being accepted until Jan. 30.
BELOIT—The Annual Juried Photo Exhibit is set for March at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.
If you are a photographer this should definitely be on your to-do list. This is a great community event that gives amateur photographers from the area the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery as well as meet with other photography enthusiasts.
Each year the art center receives entries from over 35 individual non-professional artists. The photographs will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges. This year the art center has new judges on the panel. The top submissions will be displayed in the gallery and awards will be presented on March 4 during the First Friday Gallery Reception beginning at 5 p.m.
Submissions are being accepted for the photography show until Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. Registration for the exhibit and submission of images can be done online at www.beloitartcenter.com .
To register and get more information on this and other events and classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083.