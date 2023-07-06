Harvest Time

This painting titled “Harvest Time,” by CK Chang, will be on display in July at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The paintings of Dr. CK Chang and Tom Lieder will be featured in July at the Beloit Art Center, 520 E. Grand Ave.

A First Friday Gallery Reception will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, July 7 with a gallery talk featuring the artists starting at 6 p.m. The exhibits will be on displayy through July 27.

