EDGERTON—Ted Vigil will bring his John Denver Tribute performance to the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on Dec. 17.The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. at the performing arts center at 200 Elm High Drive, Edgerton.Vigil will present many John Denver favorites like Christmas for Cowboys and Christmas Like a Lullaby, mixed with many popular Christmas songs like Jingle Bells.Ted has an uncanny physical and musical resemblance to John Denver and when he takes the stage and begins to sing, the audience is transported back in time. Individual tickets are $35.To purchase tickets go online to www.edgertonpac.com or by phone at 608-561-6093. Edgerton Performing Arts Center is located at 200 Elm High Dr. Edgerton, WI 53534.This concert is partially funded by the William and Joyce Wartmann Endowment for the Performing Arts.