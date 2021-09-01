Jennifer Rude Klett, a freelance journalist, has released her new cookbook, Home Cooking Comeback: Neighborly Advice & 40 Pleasing Recipes From the Farm Kitchen of a Midwestern Food Journalist.
Jennifer married Jon Klett, the sixth son of the sizable Fred & Joanne Klett family of Beloit, and she mentions several Klett family members in the cookbook.
“There has been an uptick in baking and preparing meals at home due to the pandemic, especially with local and seasonal foods, and I hope this positive trend only continues,” said Klett. “Home Cooking Comeback will inspire you to cook no matter what your comfort level may be in the kitchen, whether you’re just starting out or an old-hand at cooking and baking.”
Chapters in the cookbook cover foods grown, raised or produced locally in Wisconsin including cheese, black raspberries and cranberries, beef, maple syrup, dry beans, butter, wheat, potatoes, and milk.
A former newspaper reporter now freelance journalist, Klett first started covering food after writing a 2015 story for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about how World War I changed our diet.
“After years as a food journalist and seasoned home cook, it was time to share insights, tips and 40 of my personal best recipes,” Klett said. “They include tasty main courses, sides and sumptuous desserts that I make all the time. Anyone can make these recipes.”
Klett is an award-winning freelance journalist covering history, home, garden, travel, food, and life in the Midwest. A regular contributor to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper, Jennifer and her family enjoy rural life and attempt to grow their own food at their 36-acre Wisconsin homestead called Klett Field Farm.
Home Cooking Comeback is Klett’s first cookbook and her second nonfiction book. Her first book, Alamo Doughboy was published by Brandon Books in 2014, with a second edition now available at amazon.com.