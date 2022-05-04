JANESVILLE—The Music at the Marv weekly summer concert series will begin June 7 at Lower Courthouse Park.
The music series is presented by Mercyhealth in cooperation with the City of Janesville and Downtown Janesville.
Weather permitting, each concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Musical acts scheduled to perform include:
June 7: Sunset Strip
Hailing from Rockford, Sunset Strip is an award-winning 80s rock tribute band.
June 14: Rainbow Bridge Band
The Rainbow Bridge Band has been rocking since 1976. They play a variety of music, including classic rock, 80s, country and some oldies, and have a polished sound and great vocals.
June 21: Dem Horny Funkers
This band was formed in 2016 and features a raucous mix of rock and roll favorites and an amazing horn section.
June 28: The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, now in its 67th year, is the professional symphony orchestra of Rock County. Beginning as a volunteer community orchestra in 1953 at Beloit College, it has grown into a respected regional orchestra in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
July 5: The Brothers Quinn
The Brothers Quinn is a four-piece band hailing from Fort Atkinson. They play everything from Blues to indie folk, and Celtic music to rock.
July 12: The Smoky Nights
Janesville native Anthony Nguyen and his wife Lily lead this band that offers a blend of soul, pop, folk, and R&B music that combines guitar, mandolin and violin with catchy harmonies and hooks.
July 19: The Jimmys (Presented by Lark)
This seven-piece band includes a horn section. The band specializes in rock, blues and R&B.
July 26: Kirstie Kraus
Janesville native and Nashville Recording Artist Kirstie Kraus comes back to her hometown bringing her own unique signature country sound that combines a mixture of bluesy pop rock undertones with funky bass lines.
Aug. 2: Weird Science (Presented by Johnson Financial Group)
Weird Science offers classic 80s party music remade into modern power-pop.
Aug. 9: The Mercynaries (Mercyhealth Night at the Marv)
The Mercynaries, a nine-piece musical ensemble based in Janesville, features a solid rhythm and horn section led by two premier vocalists.
Aug. 16: The Joel Baer Big Band
The Joel Baer Big Band is a dedicated group of musicians keeping the American Big Band tradition alive.
Aug. 23: That 90’s Band
What do Vanilla Ice, Green Day, Alanis Morrisette, and Nirvana all have in common? They’re part of the set list of hottest hits performed by the award-winning That 90’s Band.
Aug. 30: The Britins
Beatles tribute band the Britins recreate the era that influenced so many top groups and artists today.
In addition to Mercyhealth, Music at the Mav is sponsored by several great local businesses: Blackhawk Technical College, Johnson Financial Group, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, Lark, and Wells Fargo Advisors (Derek Hahn, Steve Schumacher, Elle Swart & John Wong).
Music at the Marv is also supported by several community partners, including the City of Janesville, the Janesville Performing Arts Center, the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID), ARISE Now, and Janesville Access Television (JATV).
Local food and beverage vendors, including Gray Brewing Company and Sandwich Bar, will be present during each concert.