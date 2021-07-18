JANESVILLE—The Janesville Riverside Park Music Festival will be held from 11 a.m.—6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the North Pavilion at Riverside Park.
Performances include:
- 11 a..m—2 p.m. Gas Can Alley Band.
- 3—6 p.m. Rainbow Bridge Band.
This is a family friendly event with clowns, face painting, bounce houses, splash pad, book mobile, and a Home Depot building project for children. The Lions Club will have their grilled chicken dinners. Pulled pork sandwiches, brats, homemade desserts, kettle corn, ice cream cones, snacks, beer and wine will also be available for purchase all day. There will be shuffleboard and pickle ball demonstrations at 1 p.m. This is the seventh year the event is being sponsored by Friends of Riverside Park with proceeds used for the goal of revitalizing, preserving, and promoting Janesville’s Historic River Park.