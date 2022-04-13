JANESVILLE — Mercyhealth recently accepted a check for $6,500 from the Janesville Jets ice hockey team, which was raided during the Jets’ Stick It to Cancer weekend in March.

During the games, Jets players wore special Stick It to Cancer jerseys that were auctioned off to fans after the weekend’s final game. The money was donated to the Mercyhealth Cancer Center.

Stick It to Cancer is part of a continued partnership with the Jets. Mercyhealth is proud to be the exclusive medical provider for the team.

