Janesville Jets donate to Mercyhealth Cancer Center Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE — Mercyhealth recently accepted a check for $6,500 from the Janesville Jets ice hockey team, which was raided during the Jets’ Stick It to Cancer weekend in March.During the games, Jets players wore special Stick It to Cancer jerseys that were auctioned off to fans after the weekend’s final game. The money was donated to the Mercyhealth Cancer Center.Stick It to Cancer is part of a continued partnership with the Jets. Mercyhealth is proud to be the exclusive medical provider for the team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and Willowbrook roads Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Beloit Memorial High School honor roll Edgerton man dies when tree hits truck cab Old Settlers Days in Rockton to feature country music acts Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime