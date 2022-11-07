Janesville business to open concert series Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - The Venue at 37 S. Water St., will begin its inaugural concert series on Nov. 16 featuring Shotgun Jane.The concert series will feature performances from 7 - 9 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month from November through May. Cover charge is $10.Other performances include Dec. 21 - WheelHouse; Jan. 18 - Cash Box Kings; Feb. 15 - Banana Wind; March 15 - Paddygrass; April 19 - The Jimmys and May 17 - to be announced.The building where the Venue is located was vacant for 50 years and was renovated in 2015. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Blue Collar Coffee opens new downtown Beloit location Rock County District Attorney announces conviction for incest, sexual assault Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Beloit School Board talks referendum planning Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime