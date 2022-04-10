Janesville Art League to host reception for WRAP artists Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The Janesville Art League will host a reception for area artists who are participating in the annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program Exhibit and Workshop called WRAP on April 22.Ninety-eight works of art created by 54 artists will be exhibited and most are for sale. The reception will be held from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Art League Janesville Performing Arts Center Wisconsin Regional Art Program Exhibit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Siren tests resume in Rock County Results from contested Rock County board elections in Beloit Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Beloit school’s dual language immersion program turns 10, still going strong Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime