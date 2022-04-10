JANESVILLE - The Janesville Art League will host a reception for area artists who are participating in the annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program Exhibit and Workshop called WRAP on April 22.

Ninety-eight works of art created by 54 artists will be exhibited and most are for sale. The reception will be held from 4:30 - 8 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.