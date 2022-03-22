A community awakening is needed to achieve safer streets.
Give Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and his department credit. They are trying to push back against street violence.
Sayles held a community meeting last week and vowed officers will work hard to build community trust and partnerships, along with ramping up patrol visibility and coordinating with other agencies.
Keep in mind this is not a policing problem. It is a community and cultural problem.
Sayles addressed that fact by discussing what commonly is called the anti-snitching culture embraced by some people. Frankly, that common terminology misses the mark so far it’s infuriating. Standing up for what’s right and telling the truth is not snitching. It’s good citizenship.
We’re under no illusion that an editorial in a newspaper will reach the anti-snitching crowd. Frankly, Chief Sayles isn’t likely to reach the hardcore shut-mouth bunch, either.
Instead, change must come from within. In homes. In families. In churches. Interventions on the street.
As usual, Beloit is hardly unique. Street violence is abetted across America by people who know the truth but choose to look the other way. By choosing thugs over their neighbors, they betray their community. They put people they love at risk, including innocents like children and seniors. Stray bullets have no conscience.
The chief deserves praise for taking the discussion out into neighborhoods, and for asking people to make better choices. But let’s say this plainly. The next step is up to the people who live in Beloit’s neighborhoods. Safer streets are possible, only if residents believe their responsibilities to good folks outweigh their misplaced protectiveness for troublemakers. Nothing short of a cultural awakening is required. Otherwise, police mostly will be relegated to cleaning up the mess post-violence.