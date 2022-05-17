Into the Outdoors taped an episode during a visit to the Lincoln Academy in Beloit on Friday. The crew spoke with students at the school and explained the impact of plastics and other materials on the wildlife environment.
BELOIT—Into the Outdoors, an Emmy-winning education network visited The Lincoln Academy on Friday to spend time with scholars in grades 2 and 6 while taping an upcoming episode about the effect of human impact, specifically plastic pollution, on wildlife and the environment.
Part science lesson and part adventure, Into the Outdoors uncovers the stories behind sensible solutions to creating a better planet while the kid hosts have some fun along the way.
Into the Outdoors partnered with Quad Graphics and Pine View Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center for this episode to talk about protecting trees and our natural environment for the sake of wildlife. They brought some wildlife education animals with them, allowing scholars to learn about a variety of human impact examples on local species and habitat. At the end of the session, scholars were challenged to think about the small things they can do to positively impact our community’s environment.
“It was wonderful to see the engaged scholars who were honored with this presentation,” said Dr. Kristi Cole, Chief Education Officer at The Lincoln Academy. “It was such a powerful learning opportunity and meaningful message of how each one of them has the potential to make a difference in our world. As young scholars, their actions can greatly impact their future.”
The episode will air later this summer on broadcast in Wisconsin, PBS Channels nationwide, and will be available on the Into the Outdoors YouTube channel and app.