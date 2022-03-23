hot Intermediate Women's Club plans fashion show, luncheon Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 23, 2022 Mar 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The Intermediate Women's Club of Beloit will host its 54th Biennial Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on May 19 at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.The fashion show will feature clothing and accessories from Chico’s of Greenway Station in Middleton. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a cash bar and an amazing array of baskets to be raffled.At 12:30 p.m., a delicious lunch will be provided and at 1:30 p.m. models will take the runway by storm as they show us many beautifully coordinated outfits for spring.Tickets will be sold in advance only and they can be purchased through May 4. Please call 608-368-8018 to reserve your spot at the fashion show.All proceeds from the Fashion Show and Luncheon will benefit local non-profit agencies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Intermediate Women's Club Of Beloit Spring Fashion Show Non-profits Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board faces open meetings law complaints Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit police report crash, gunshot victim The Cozy Bin Store in Beloit opens to offer good deals to treasure seekers 2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime