JANESVILLE - The Intermediate Women's Club of Beloit will host its 54th Biennial Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on May 19 at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.

The fashion show will feature clothing and accessories from Chico’s of Greenway Station in Middleton. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with a cash bar and an amazing array of baskets to be raffled.

At 12:30 p.m., a delicious lunch will be provided and at 1:30 p.m. models will take the runway by storm as they show us many beautifully coordinated outfits for spring.

Tickets will be sold in advance only and they can be purchased through May 4. Please call 608-368-8018 to reserve your spot at the fashion show.

All proceeds from the Fashion Show and Luncheon will benefit local non-profit agencies.